County Board asked to consider residents' passes for people who live near Páirc Uí Chaoimh

The Cork County Board has been asked to consider introducing a residents’ car pass system for people who live near Páirc Uí Chaoimh, writes Eoin English.

It follows the reopening of the stadium last week after a two-year €80m revamp which has increased its capacity to 45,000.

The stadium hosted two All-Ireland quarter-finals over its opening weekend, attracting close to 60,000 fans.

The Munster Council, the Cork County Board, and gardaí were widely praised for the weekend’s traffic management plan.

However, solicitor John Whelan, who lives close to the stadium, said while they are all impressed with the venue, several people in the area have issues with elements of the plan.

Residents of Copper Hill, Crab Lane, Avondale, Maryville, Blackrock village, and Ballintemple village, in particular, were concerned at not being allowed access to the roads leading to their houses, which had been closed off by gardaí during the games, he said.

He said they believe a few small actions could make future events much easier and more workable for everyone.

He has called on the county board to consider furnishing all the households in the immediate vicinity of the stadium with passes for cars registered in each household, and to consider one extra visitors’ pass — a system which he said is in operation in many other stadia.

He has called for the publication of a newsletter or information leaflet with dates for large stadium events which, he said, would allow residents to plan family events.

“We note Croke Park employs a full-time community officer to work with the local residents, and they have a community team working with them, ticket schemes draws for residents, newsletters and regular information on upcoming events,” he said.

He also said residents agree with Cllr Terry Shannon’s suggestion that the operation of a high-frequency shuttle bus or park and ride service must form part of the stadium’s overall traffic management or mobility plan.

A Cork County Board spokesman said every aspect of the stadium’s first weekend of operation is now subject to comprehensive review as they seek to build on what was a good start, and to consolidate the positive responses from people.

This article first appeared in the Irish Examiner