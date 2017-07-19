Corrie viewers show love for Craig has he supports Bethany following grooming ordeal

Coronation Street viewers have showered praise on Craig Tinker after he showed selfless support to grooming victim Bethany Platt.

The ITV soap’s young character, played by Colson Smith, told teenager Bethany (Lucy Fallon) in Wednesday night’s show that she was “amazing,” adding: “You are the strongest person I know.”

He comforted his friend moments after she told her mother, Sarah (Tina O’Brien), that she had been left “broken” by the ordeal at the hands of her abusive ex-boyfriend Nathan (Chris Harper).

Fans who have followed the harrowing storyline highlighted the importance of Craig’s kindness.

Craig and Bethany's friendship is so lovely, everyone needs a friend like Craig @itvcorrie he's been wonderful @colsonsmith @lufallon — Kathy (@KC_Friendie) July 19, 2017

@itvcorrie #Bethany my heart 😥💔😥💔😥💔 every girl needs a #Craig though, he is so kind 😭🙌🏻 — Are ya ready kids? (@__ayeayecaptain) July 19, 2017

I just love bethany and craig, they would make such a sweet couple.... craig is such a gent and such a great guy!!👌👌👍👍@itvcorrie #Corrie — Ryan (@ryanfellows2) July 19, 2017

I think I might cry at what Craig just said to Bethany.#Corrie — Andy Gibson (@AndyGibsonTV) July 19, 2017

I love Bethany and Craig's friendship on and off screen! 💗 @lufallon @colsonsmith — lovelucyandtina (@lovelucyandtina) July 19, 2017

Previously, Bethany confided in Craig that she had been forced to sleep with Nathan’s friend and police officer, Neil.

Craig, who works under Neil in the force, will continue his attempt to expose his superior’s crimes when the programme continues to ITV at 7.30pm on Friday.