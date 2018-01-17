Corn Uí Mhuirí wrap: St Brendan’s overcome slow start; Hard fought victory for Coláiste Choilm; Tralee scoring power wins out

St Brendan’s overcome slow start to stay on course for Corn Uí Mhuirí hat-trick

By Eoghan Cormican, Ballyvourney

St Brendan’s, Killarney 0-17 - De La Salle, Macroom 0-13: St Brendan’s three-in-a-row Corn Uí Mhuirí quest remains firmly alive thanks to a four-point quarter-final win this afternoon.

The reigning back-to-back Munster and All-Ireland champions only looked in trouble during the opening quarter when they fell 0-5 to 0-3 behind as Jack Kelleher helped Macroom into an early lead.

But Gary McGrath’s students responded with five unanswered points - Darragh Lyne, Cian Gammell, Patrick D’Arcy and Ciaran Flynn (0-2) the providers - to hold a 0-8 to 0-5 advantage at the break.

A Jack Kelleher free two minutes into the second-half was Macroom’s first score since the 12th minute of action. And while they thrice managed to slice the deficit to the minimum, they were unable to regain parity.

A three-in-a-row burst from Lorcan McMonagle, Niall McCarthy and D’Arcy sent the Killarney college 0-16 to 0-11 clear four minutes from time and they were never going to be caught from that position.

St Brendan’s now meet Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne in the semi-final. They clashed in the group stages where the game ended all square.

Jack Kelleher Colaiste De La Salle Macroom tackles Kieran O'Donoghue St.Brendan's College Killarney. Pic: Don MacMonagle

Scorers for St Brendan’s: N McCarthy (0-5, 0-3 frees); P D’Arcy, C Flynn (0-3 each); B Keane (0-2); L McMonagle (0-1 free), D Lyne, P O’Shea, C Gammell (0-1 each).

Scorers for De La Salle Macroom: J Kelleher (0-7 0-6 frees); S Desmond (0-2, 0-1 ‘45); C O’Leary, T Collins, L Twohig, J O’Mullane (0-1 each).

St Brendan’s: R Osborne (Legion); K O’Donoghue (Legion), L McMonagle (Dr Crokes), D Looney (Legion); M Fitzgerald (Dr Crokes), C Gammell (Legion), E Cosgrave (Firies); J Flynn (Firies), D Lyne (Legion); N McCarthy (Spa), P D’Arcy (Glenflesk), M Devlin (Legion); B Keane (Listry), P O’Shea (Kilcummin), C Flynn (Firies).

Subs: T O’Connor (Kilcummin) for Devlin (36 mins), R Delaney (Dr Crokes) for Cosgrave (53), S O’Sullivan (Listry) for D’Arcy (59), P O’Sullivan (Legion) for Fitzgerald (62).

De La Salle Macroom: T Quinn (Clondrohid); C Twomey (Macroom), S O’Riordan (Iveleary), A O’Donovan (Iveleary); J Pickering (Iveleary), J O’Mullane (KIlmurry), L Healy (Kilmurry); L O’Leary (Aghinagh), S Desmond (Clondrohid); C O’Leary (Iveleary), T Collins (KIlmurry), L Twohig (Aghinagh); J Kelleher (Canovee), J De Lacey (Kilmichael), G Fitton (KIlmurry).

Subs: S McMahon for Healy, L O’Sullivan (Kilmurry) for De Lacey, D Foley (Éire Óg) for Pickering (all 54 mins).

Referee: K Walsh (Clare).

Hard fought victory puts Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig into semis

By Therese O’Callaghan

Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig 2-12 - Hamilton HS Bandon 2-08: Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig are through to the semi-final of the Corn Uí Mhuirí following their hard-fought four-point victory at Brinny today.

They were trailing by one point entering the final 10 minutes and despite strong pressure from Hamilton High, they finished with 1-03 to Hamilton High’s solitary point to ensure they advance to the last four.

Colaiste Choilm's Jack Murphy shoots from Hamilton High School's Rory Maguire and Paul Lang. Pic: Eddie O'Hare

It was a disappointing loss for the Bandon side, who contributed to a very good game of football. They deservedly led 1-05 to 0-06 at the interval after Cullan Barry set Fionn Herlihy up for a 20th minute goal.

They were impressive throughout the field, particularly at midfield where they made use of their share of the possession.

However, Coláiste Choilm were a much-improved team in the second-half. When Cian Rickard dispossessed a defender and found the net, the Ballincollig school reached parity, 1-06 apiece.

With Jack Murphy on target from placed balls and open play, they stretched the advantage to three points.

But, Hamilton HS responded through a 51st minute green flag from Sean Barry. His shot appeared to go in off the post aided by Rory Maguire.

They were now 2-07 to 1-09 ahead. Coláiste Choilm had the final say though. Murphy landed a free before Colm O’Callaghan raced through the middle and kicked an unstoppable goal four minutes from time.

Murphy and O’Callaghan closed out with injury time points.

Scorers for Coláiste Choilm: J Murphy (0-06, 0-04 frees), C O’Callaghan (1-01), C Rickard (1-00), D Scott (0-02), E Cooke, H Murphy and J O’Sullivan (0-01 each).

Scorers for Hamilton HS: F Herlihy (1-02), S Barry (1-00), C Manning (0-01 free) and T Sheehan (0-02 each), C Calnan and D O’Shea (0-01 each).

Coláiste Choilm: A O’Riordan (Éire Óg); S Dwane (St Finbarr’s), S Walsh (Ballincollig), B Sorensen (Ballincollig); C Sheehan (Éire Óg), F Denny (Ballincollig), E Dodd (Canovee); C O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), E Cooke (Ballincollig); H Murphy (Éire Óg), J O’Sullivan (Éire Óg), R Donovan (Ballincollig); D Scott (Inniscarra), J Murphy (Éire Óg, Capt), C Rickard (Éire Óg).

Subs: K Walsh (Canovee) for C Sheehan (41).

Hamilton HS: C O’Sullivan (Valley Rovers); P Lang (Bandon), C Mangan (Ahán Gaels), C Barry (Sam Maguires); S Barry (Valley Rovers), R Maguire (Castlehaven), A Kenneally (Valley Rovers); G O’Donovan (Newcestown, Capt), T Sheehan (Kilbrittain); C Calnan (Bandon), P Wall (Kilbrittain), D O’Shea (Valley Rovers); C Manning (Valley Rovers), F Herlihy (Sam Maguires), B Butler (Kilbrittain).

Subs: A O’Leary (Valley Rovers) for C Calnan (48), E Collins (Newcestown) for T Sheehan (BC 53), T Twohig (Bandon) for S Barry (58 inj).

Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease, Cork).

The Green carries too much scoring power for Flannan’s

By Murt Murphy

Tralee CBS 4-16 - St Flannan’s Ennis 1-07: Tralee CBS put St Flannan’s Ennis to the sword in this Munster Colleges Corn Uí Mhuirí quarterfinal played at Rathkeale this afternoon.

Tralee CBS dominated in the opening five minutes scoring three points from Kevin Williams, Mikey Kelliher and Fergal O’Brien as Williams and John Quilter were in control at midfield.

But St Flannan’s opened their account in the 6th minute through Gearóid Cahill and then a flowing saw Cahill and Eoghan Thynne set up Kevin Keane for a superb goal and when Philip Talty added the first of his two first half points, the Clare side led 1-02 to 0-03 after ten minutes and looked to have Tralee CBS in trouble.

However, that was as good as it got for the Clare side that were on the back foot was Tralee CBS fed Mikey Kelliher in the corner and he tormented the St Flannan’s defence for the rest of the half as the Clare side could not shackle him.

Kelliher set up Darragh Regan for Tralee’s first goal and then added two frees after being fouled himself before towering midfielder Sean Quilter fed Kelliher who crossed for Sean Mortimer to find the net.

Tralee CBS looked in control as they retired 2-08 to 1-05 in front at the interval and they took up where they left off in the second half as they blitzed a St Flannan’s side that lacked their usual intensity and could only add two points in the second period from Gearoid Cahill.

Meanwhile, Tralee CBS emphasized their superiority with a string of points from Quilter, Fergal O’Brien, John Walsh, Tadgh Brick and goals from Fergal O’Brien and sub Daire Keane to advance to the semi-finals without raising a sweat by an 18 point margin.

Scorers for Tralee CBS: F O’Brien ( 1-04), M Kelliher ( 0-04 frees), D Regan ( 1-01), J Mortimer and D Keane ( 1-00 each), T Brick, J Walsh, K Williams, S Quilter, M Scanlon and D Goggin ( 0-01 each)

Scorers for St Flannan’s Ennis: G Cahill (0-04, 3 frees), K Keane (1-00), P Talty (0-02), M McInerney (0-01)

Tralee CBS: D Burns; P White, T Brick, J Myers; S Hamilton, J Walsh, D Bourke; K Williams, S Quilter; J Lenihan, D Regan, M Scanlon; J Mortimer, F O’Brien, M Kelliher.

Subs: D Goggins for J Lenihan (42), D Keane for J Mortimer (44), E Carroll for S Hamilton (46), D Fitzmaurice for M Kelliher (48), B Murphy for D Bourke (56), D O’Rourke for M Scanlon (56)

St Flannan’s Ennis: T O’Brien; J Finucane, K McDermott, D Hickey; C McDonough, D O’Shea, G Collins; E McMahon, D O’Brien; P Talty, G Cahill, C Brannock; M McInerney, K Keane, E Thynne

Subs: J Reidy for G Collins (40)

Referee: R Moloney (Limerick)