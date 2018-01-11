'Cork's biggest Liverpool fan' goes viral with catchy new chant

'Cork's biggest Liverpool fan' Kevin Murphy has gone viral after his catchy new chant was shared by Anfield fans.

To the tune of 1969 hit 'Sugar, Sugar' by fictional band the Archies, he sings about Liverpool's 'fab four', including recently transferred Philippe Coutinho.

Hopefully, the upbeat tune, which has already been viewed over a million times and retweeted by Jamie Carragher, helps Koppites get over the news of Coutinho's €160million move to Barcelona when they host runaway league leaders Man City on Sunday.

Just imagine the atmosphere with a packed Kop belting that out!

Of course, it’s the work of comedian Richy Sheehy - an Amsterdam-based, Cork comedian, who has since appeared on BBC Radio 1 to chat about his online hit.

In fact, the man behind Kevin Murphy is looking for a ticket to Sunday’s game to, hopefully, witness the chant first hand.

You can follow Richy’s exploits on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
By Stephen Barry

