Cork’s biggest Liverpool fan with THAT chant was live on Soccer AM

Kevin Murphy, the biggest Liverpool you’re likely to see, has gone well and truely viral with his Reds chant.

And his success has continued as he appeared on Soccer AM this morning to play his song live.

It went down a storm.

The greatest Liverpool song of all time...LIVE IN THE STUDIO! #SalahDooDooDooDooDoDo 😂 pic.twitter.com/5jtCB86ZNg — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) January 13, 2018

Jimmy Bullard looks like he loves it!

Of course the genius behind Kevin and the Salah chant is Cork comedian Richy Sheehy, although Kevin gamely refutes that.

In case you haven’t seen it, here’s the original. All together now - "We’ve got Salah!"

If you’d like to see and hear more from Cork’s musical comedian Richy Sheehy, you can follow him on Facebook and Twitter, or visit his website.