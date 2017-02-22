Corkman John Egan adds to his pedigree with fine goal for Brentford

Another day, another Irish man staking a claim to an international call-up.

After the chatter about Aston Villa new boy Conor Hourihane deserving an Ireland call up, another Cork man is doing his best to catch Martin O'Neill's eyes.

Brentford centre-back John Egan helped his side to a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday, opening the scoring with a fine header.

Egan rose highest to score a lovely looping header for The Bees, and his impact had fans delighted.

In fact, the Cork man was pretty pleased himself.

With a World Cup qualifier against Wales and a friendly against Iceland coming up in March for Ireland, it may not be too soon before we see Egan in green.
By Steve Neville
