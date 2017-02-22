Corkman John Egan adds to his pedigree with fine goal for Brentford

Another day, another Irish man staking a claim to an international call-up.

After the chatter about Aston Villa new boy Conor Hourihane deserving an Ireland call up, another Cork man is doing his best to catch Martin O'Neill's eyes.

Brentford centre-back John Egan helped his side to a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday, opening the scoring with a fine header.

#Brentford staat halverwege verrassend op een 0-2 voorsprong bij Sheffield, mede dankzij deze kopbal van @JohnEgan92pic.twitter.com/ByC24GOkWs — ChampionshipNieuws (@CSnieuws) February 21, 2017

Egan rose highest to score a lovely looping header for The Bees, and his impact had fans delighted.

That's what happens when you play @JohnEgan92 — All About Brentford (@allaboutthebees) February 21, 2017

Sounded like a superb contest tonight, but a brilliant result for the Mighty Bees. Delighted for 🇮🇪🐝@JohnEgan92 scoring on his return — Irish Bees (@IrishBees) February 21, 2017

@JohnEgan92 back in the team for @BrentfordFC last night, scored and an away win .v. Sheff Wed! Not a coincidence! #EganforIreland #Kerry — Ronan Hussey (@ronanhuz13) February 22, 2017

In fact, the Cork man was pretty pleased himself.

Big win 💪🏻 Happy to be back in th goals ⚽️ everyone played class safe home to those who travelled!! 🐝🐝🐝 — John Egan (@JohnEgan92) February 21, 2017

With a World Cup qualifier against Wales and a friendly against Iceland coming up in March for Ireland, it may not be too soon before we see Egan in green.