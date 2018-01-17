Cork v Kilkenny leads eir Sports’ 2018 Allianz Leagues coverage

Cork’s hurlers and footballers will both feature live on eir Sport on the opening weekend of the 2018 Allianz Leagues.

The station has announced details of its 2018 coverage with 17 games to be featured across seven weekends.

eir Sport is the home Allianz League action on Saturday nights and GAA fans will get a feast of both football and hurling action.

The League action begins on January 27 with two double-headers - one from Croke Park and one from the newly redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Pat Gilroy’s Dublin hurlers open their campaign against Offaly at 5pm live on eir Sport 1 while Cork’s footballers welcome Tipperary at the same time on eir Sport 2.

In the 7pm throw-ins, Cork take on Kilkenny in Pairc on eir Sport 1 while All-Ireland champions Dublin will square off against Kildare on eir Sport 2.

"At eir Sport we are determined to offer our viewers the very best content and the 17 live games we will broadcast in our 2018 Allianz Leagues coverage fall into this category," said Glen Killane, Managing Director of eir TV and Sport, speaking at the announcement.

"Our Allianz Leagues coverage along with our recent successful Club Championship coverage, GAA online clip rights and archive rights means eir Sport is building its portfolio of GAA content ensuring GAA lovers don’t miss any of the action."

"We are well on the way to becoming the home of Irish sport and our commitment to the Allianz Leagues is pivotal to this."

See a full list of fixtures below.