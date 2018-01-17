Cork star says they didn’t see Kieran Kingston departure coming

Cork star Patrick Horgan has admitted that the Cork hurlers did not see Kieran Kingston’s exit coming.

Kingston stepped down from his role as senior hurling manager last September in a move that came as a shock to the county.

The Cork County Board had offered the Tracton man a new two-year deal which he turned down.

Patrick Horgan said it was a shock for the team at the time.

"We didn’t see it coming," said Horgan, via Independent.ie.

"But then when he explained that it was work, you understand. The time he was giving to it he actually treated the job like a full-time job. And he put a lot of time in.

"To be fair, he got a bit of a reward but I know him, and he left wanting more," Horgan said.

Horgan had been speaking at the launch of eir Sports’ 2018 Allianz Leagues coverage where it was announced Cork’s opener against Kilkenny will be screened live on January 27.

Kingston led the Cork hurlers to a Munster Championship last year and they reached the All-Ireland hurling semi-final where they were defeated by Waterford.

The Cork County Board announced in October that John Meyler was to replace Kingston. Meyler had previously been the county’s U21 coach.