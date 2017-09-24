Cork senior hurling quarteri-finals end in draws

Both today’s Cork SHC quarter-finals ended in draws, with goalkeeper Declan Dalton salvaging a replay for Imokilly with a point from a free in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

That strike earned a 2-19 to 3-16 draw with Erin’s Own at Páirc Uí Rinn.

The divisional side went seven points up midway through the second half and were five points to the good with two minutes remaining.

But last season’s county finalists produced a stunning finish, hitting two goals from Robbie O’Flynn Eoghan Murphy. But Imokilly captain Seamus Harnedy earned the late free to allow Imokilly draw level.

Sarsfields also produced a spirited rally to come from five down with two minutes remaining to draw level with a star-studded UCC side, 1-15 to 0-18.

Cork U21 star Jack O’Connor cracked home a superb goal to bring Sars back into it. And Eoin O’Sullivan and Ray Ryan added further points.

The Students included Waterford’s Conor Gleeson and Jamie Barron and Tipp’s Michael Breen as well as Cork players Colm Spillane, Mark Coleman, Darren Fitzgibbon and Rob O’Shea.

O’Shea hit seven points, five from frees, with Breen, Barron, Fitzgibbon and Coleman hitting two each.

