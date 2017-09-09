Cork on revenge mission as they take on Kilkenny in All-Ireland Camogie final

For the third time in four years, Cork take on Kilkenny in the final of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship.

Kilkenny go in as defending champions after a four point win 12 months ago, though Cork did claim the previous two titles.

Cork snuck into the final with a three point win over Galway, while their opponents had 8 points to spare over Leinster rivals Dublin.

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 4pm, with two other finals taking place beforehand.

Dublin meet Westmeath in the premier junior decider from 12pm, and then at 2pm the Cork intermediates face Meath.