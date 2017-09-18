Cork minor star hit by cruciate blow

By Tony Leen

Cork minor hurling star Brian Turnbull will be out of the game til next year after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

The Douglas corner forward was one of the star turns of this season's Minor Hurling championship, and scored 1-7 for the Rebels in their All-Ireland final defeat to Galway two weeks ago.

However, he sustained the knee injury last week while training with the Douglas minor footballers as they prepare for championship in the premier grade. He is likely to be out of action until next summer at the earliest.