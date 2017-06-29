Cork minor hurlers force replay with seconds to spare against Tipperary

Tipperary 2-18 Cork 1-21 (AET)

Cork and Tipperary will do it all again this Saturday after an 83rd-minute Evan Sheehan goal meant there was to be no winner at the end of this gripping Munster MHC semi-final contest at Semple Stadium today, writes Eoghan Cormican.

A Darragh Woods goal two minutes from the end of the second period of extra-time looked to have won it for Tipperary, moving the reigning champions into a 2-16 to 0-20 lead.

Brian Turnbull replied for Cork, but two further points from the hosts had them three clear (2-18 to 0-21) as the clock ticked into stoppages.

A foul on Brian Turnbull handed Cork an opportunity to equalise.

Mind you, when Evan Sheehan stood over the resulting free, he was still 23 metres from goal and faced with five Tipperary shirts.

Sheehan, to his credit, delivered the goods to send the Cork supporters in the 4,254 crowd into a fit of hysterics.

The Rebels had been forced to similarly chase proceedings at the end of normal time. Behind by 1-12 to 0-9 after 42 minutes, Cork notched six without reply to draw level three and a half minutes into second-half stoppages, Robert Downey with the levelling score.

Referee Rory McGann had signalled four minutes of additional time and 10 seconds over this allotted period, Jake Morris registered Tipperary’s first score in 21 minutes of play to sneak them back in front. That was that, surely.

There was one more play and Downey again stepped forward to force extra-time.

The first-half had finished with Tipperary in front by 1-7 to 0-8. Cork, thanks to four points from the lively Turnbull, had been ahead for most of the opening period. But they would fail to score between the 18th and 32nd minute, during which Liam Cahill’s charges notched 1-3 without reply.

Points from Paddy Cadell and Anthony McKelvey (free) brought Tipperary within a point of their opponents, 0-7 to 0-6, and they hit the front when Ray McCormack, set-up by a superb Conor Bowe catch, produced the opening goal of the game on 27 minutes.

A Paddy Cadell point thereafter completed the Tipperary purple patch.

Daire Connery, with his third of the half, ended Cork’s barren period with a white flag in first-half stoppages.

The replay is this Saturday at Páirc Uí Rinn (1pm).

Tipperary looked for Munster MHC semi-final replay to be moved from Saturday to Monday. Cork did not accede to this request. — Eoghan Cormican (@cormicaneoghan) June 29, 2017

Scorers for Tipperary: A McKelvey (0-8, 0-7 frees); D Woods (1-4, 0-2 frees); R McCormack (1-0); P Cadell (0-3); J Morris (0-2); W Barry (0-1);

Scorers for Cork: B Turnbull (0-9, 0-5 frees); D Connery (0-7, 0-5 frees); E Sheehan (1-0, 1-0 free); R Downey (0-2); L O’Shea, D Linehan, D Hanlon (0-1 each).

Cork: G Collins (Ballinhassig); C O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), S O’Leary Hayes (Midleton), E Roche (Bride Rovers); J Keating (Kildorrrery), G Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s), R Howell (Douglas); D Connery (Na Piarsaigh), D Linehan (Ballyhooly); C Hanafin (Na Piarsaigh), L O’Shea (Lisgoold), B Roche (Bride Rovers); E Sheehan (Na Piarsaigh), R Downey (Glen Rovers), B Turnbull (Douglas).

Subs: A Walsh Barry (Carrigtwohill) for Howell (30); B Murphy (Castlelyons) for O’Shea (39); C O’Brien (Churchtown/Liscarroll Gaels) for Hanafin (48); D Hanlon (Blarney) for Sheehan (50 mins); L O’Shea for Murphy (64); D Jones (Dromina) for O’Brien (70); E Sheehan for B Roche (77).

Tipperary: E Collins (Drom & Inch); K Breen (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams), M Feehan (Sean Treacys), M Purcell (Na Sairsealaigh Óg); R Quirke (Cappawhite), C Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs), B O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill); J Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs), P Cadell (JK Brackens); C Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy), J Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), R McCormack (Borris-Ileigh); N Hoctor (St Mary’s Clonmel), A McKelvey (Moycarkey-Borris), C Bourke (Clonoulty-Rossmore).

Subs: A Ormonde (JK Brackens) for Bourke (38); K McCarthy (Toomevara) for Hoctor (58); B Seymour (Kiladangan) for O’Mara (60); D Woods (Holycross-Ballycahill) for Ormonde (60); E Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs) for Quirke (60); B O’Mara for Bowe (60); C Bowe for McKelvey (69); W Barry (Cappawhite) for McCormack (74).

Referee: R McGann (Clare).ENDS