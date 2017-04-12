Cork, Limerick and Kerry see off opponents to secure minor semi-final spots

Cork 3-21

Tipperary 1-8

Cork eased into the semi-finals of the Munster MFC with this 19-point annihilation of Tipperary, writes Eoghan Cormican from Semple Stadium

The Rebels led by eight at the break, with second-half goals from Mark Cronin and Damien Gore putting further daylight between in what was a terribly one-sided encounter.

It was effectively game over at half-time as the visitors held a 1-9 to 0-4 advantage and such was the lack of oomph in the Tipperary, there was nothing to suggest a comeback of any sorts would materialise after the break.

The home side struggled desperately around midfield, especially under their own kick-out. Cork’s midfield pair of Ryan Walsh and Mark Keane, along with half-forward Colm O’Callaghan won restart after restart. And with half-back Jason Harrington and Jack McCarthy bursting off the shoulder, the Tipperary defence found themselves scrambling on numerous occasions to block the Cork runners from deep.

It all contributed to a constant supply of ball into Cork’s inside line, with Mark Cronin, Cathal O’Mahony and Damien Gore finishing the half with 1-6 between them. The Rebels opening four points arrived via the deal ball, with each member of that full-forward line throwing over a free, two in the case of full-forward Cathal O’Mahony.

The home outfit managed only a solitary score in the opening 19 minutes - that supplied by Ryan Lambe eight minutes in. He was one of two Tipperary players to score from play in the first half an hour.

Mark Cronin supplied the Cork goal on 16 minutes, taking the pass from Damien Gore after a fine through ball from centre-back Peter O’Driscoll.

Matters only went from bad to worse thereafter for Tipperary.

Scorers for Cork: M Cronin (2-4, 0-2 frees); D Gore (1-5, 0-2 frees); C O’Mahony (0-4, 0-2 frees); C O’Callaghan (0-3); D Ward, J McCarthy, E Murphy, C Barrett, C Myers-Murray (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: R Lambe (0-3); A McGrath (1-0); S Ryan (0-2, 0-2 frees); R Quigley, C Kennedy, M Stokes (0-1 each).

Cork: K McMahon (Kilshannig); L Finn (Mitchelstown), W Ronan (Kilmurry), D Ward (Douglas); J Harrington (Adrigole), P O’Driscoll (Ilen Rovers), J McCarthy (Carrigaline); R Walsh (Kanturk), M Keane (Mitchelstown); J Murphy (Éire Óg), E Murphy (Dromtariffe), C O’Callaghan (Éire Óg); M Cronin (Nemo Rangers), C O’Mahony (Mitchelstown), D Gore (Kilmacabea).

Subs: C Barrett (St Finbarr’s) for Murphy (39 mins); C Myers-Murray (St Finbarr’s) for O’Mahony (41); S Meehan (Kiskeam) for Harrington (42); D O’Mahony (Knocknagree) for Ronan (45); J Corcoran (Nemo Rangers) for Finn (45); D Moynihan (Ballydesmond) for Murphy (49)

Tipperary: J Dolan (Fethard); J Harney (Moyle Rovers), S Grogan (Cahir), J Ryan (Boherlahan-Dualla); R Quigley (Moyle Rovers), P Devlin (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), E McBride (JK Brackens); C Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), J Flannery (Galtee Rovers); D Mulcahy (Moyle Rovers), S Ryan (Galtee Rovers), C Boland (Clonmel Commercials); M Stokes (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), R Lambe (Clonmel Commercials), D Tynan (Inane Rovers).

Subs: D Bolger (Moyle Rovers) for Quigley (HT); C O’Sullivan (Clonmel Óg) for McBride, A McGrath (Galtee Rovers) for Tynan (both 38); D O’Leary (Ardfinnan) for Devlin (46); C McKenna (Cahir) for Ryan (48); L Cleary (Borrisokane) for Harney (50)

Referee: R Moloney (Limerick).

Meanwhile, coming into last night’s first round of the Munster championship in the Gaelic Grounds, few were giving Waterford any hope as they were off the back of almighty hidings from Cork teams in last week’s under-17 tie and the 2015 under-16 tournament.

But they threw the form book out the window and, despite losing a man to a debatable first half decision, ignited the game after the break before an injury-time goal delivered Limerick a flattering victory.

Kerry unleashed their superior firepower in the opening half of this Electric Ireland Munster MFC quarter-final against a Clare side who were caught in the headlights in near perfect conditions at the Austin Stack Park last evening.

Kerry, who have not lost a Munster Minor game since the quarter-final loss to Cork in 2013 and once again with an attack spearheaded by top gun David Clifford Clare were under the cosh from the very outset.