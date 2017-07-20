Cork legend Dr Con Murphys’ reaction to seeing the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh is worth watching

Few men knew the old Páirc Uí Chaoimh than Cork GAA legend, Dr. Con Murphy.

Amazingly, his first outing as Cork doctor was at the original opening of Pairc Ui Chaoimh in 1976 and he has been ingrained in Cork GAA ever since.

This week Dr Con was brought to the new stadium to see the new facilities for the very first time.

It is a moment worth savouring ...

The video was shared with us by the long-standing sponsor of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship, Centra who have launched #WeAreHurling for 2017, a celebration of the passion displayed by all of those in Ireland’s collective hurling community.