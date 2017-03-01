Cork jockey unseated in freak finish: 'I'll get a bit of superglue next time'

This must be the worst way to lose a race, writes Stephen Barry.

Gavin Sheehan's mount Bob Mahler looked a likely winner after a fine jump at the last at Ffos Las.

However, the 4/11 favourite began to veer left only to quickly readjust to the right, just as Sheehan swapped the whip into his other hand.

It all resulted in a quick exit for the Dunmanway jockey.

"He eased up away from the whip, to be honest. I thought I had the beating of the other horse but he was green out in front and it was just a matter of keeping him going," Sheehan told At The Races.

"When I gave him a slap with the left, he's just jinked away from it.

Jockey Gavin Sheehan tells @AlyVance1 what happened after an eventful opening race at @FfosLasRC: pic.twitter.com/tAt4KmMlp0 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) March 1, 2017

"It's not (a nice walk back) but that's racing. I'll get a bit of superglue next time!"