Cork hurlers collect GAA/GPA hurlers of the month awards

Conor Lehane and Mark Coleman of Cork have been named GAA/GPA hurlers of the month awards for May and June.

#GAA news: @GAAGPA Players of the Month for May and June announced ⬇️https://t.co/lp46uccEbe — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 26, 2017

Carlow’s Paul Broderick and Kildare’s Daniel Flynn have taken the football awards.

Mark Coleman is in action tonight for the Rebels as they face Limerick in the Bord Gais Energy Munster U-21 final tonight at the Gaelic Grounds.

The Ulster final sees Down take on Derry in Corrigan Park.

Both matches throw in at 7.30pm.