Cork hurlers collect GAA/GPA hurlers of the month awards

Back to GAA Sport Home

Conor Lehane and Mark Coleman of Cork have been named GAA/GPA hurlers  of the month awards for May and June.

Carlow’s Paul Broderick and Kildare’s Daniel Flynn have taken the football awards.

Mark Coleman is in action tonight for the Rebels as they face Limerick in the Bord Gais Energy Munster U-21 final tonight at the Gaelic Grounds.

The Ulster final sees Down take on Derry in Corrigan Park.

Both matches throw in at 7.30pm.
KEYWORDS: GAA, Cork

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport