Cork hurler Luke Meade to undergo surgery on broken finger

Cork forward Luke Meade will undergo surgery this week for a broken finger and misses the Rebels’ U21 clash with Waterford tomorrow in Walsh Park as a result, writes Michael Moynihan.

Meade, one of the impressive newcomers introduced by Cork manager Kieran Kingston this season to the senior set-up, picked up the injury in last Sunday’s Munster SHC win over Clare, but still managed a point from play.

The Newcestown clubman faces a spell on the sidelines recuperating but is expected to be available for selection ahead of Cork’s All-Ireland semi-final clash in August.

The Rebels await one of the winners of the All-Ireland quarter-finals the weekend after next, Clare versus Tipperary and Waterford versus Wexford.