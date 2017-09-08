Cork golfer wins new Jaguar after scoring a hole-in-one

By Grainne McGuinness

“If Carlsberg did holes-in-one, this would be the one they would do.”

That was Paul O’Connell’s reaction after pulling off a golfer’s ultimate achievement on the ninth hole at Cork Golf Club yesterday.

Paul aced a hole-in-one to win himself a brand new Jaguar XE sponsored by Johnson and Perrott, Mahon Point.

Not only was a photographer on hand to capture his and his teammates’ thrilled reaction but there was also a videographer and a drone recording, so he has a permanent record of his shot.

“Normally if people get a hole-in-one, it is rarely captured on camera," a delighted Paul said.

Mr O’Connell, a partner with Quintas in Blackpool, has never had a hole-in-one before.

“It is like anyone playing sport, the main thing is achieving it. That was the biggest buzz yesterday, the lads I was playing with were laughing because I was as excited about getting the hole-in-one as I was about the prize.”

Mr O’Connell pulled off the shot while taking part in the Cork Chamber Golf Classic 2017. He wanted to thank both Johnson and Perrott and also City Life who sponsored the overall event.

He is a regular golfer, playing off 14 in his home club Fota Island, and intends to treasure the memory of his perfect shot: “The ball was locked away safely in my bag afterwards for a keepsake.”

This story first appeared in the Evening Echo.