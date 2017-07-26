Cork fail in bid to overturn Darragh Fitzgibbon's suspension

Cork GAA officials were unsuccessful last night in their last-gasp bid to have Darragh Fitzgibbon's suspension overturned ahead of this evening's Munster U21 hurling final, writes Michael Moynihan.

Cork County Board officials were in Croke Park until late last evening with a late appeal against Fitzgibbon's red card in the Munster semi-final but with his appeal turned down, Fitzgibbon will be on the sideline this evening for the Munster final in the Gaelic Grounds against Limerick.

Fitzgibbon was sent off late in the Munster U21 semi-final clash with Waterford, which Cork won with a last-second penalty goal from Declan Dalton.

More to follow.