Cork County Board confirm Páirc Uí Chaoimh will not be available for Munster SFC final

By Denis Hurley

The Cork County Board has confirmed that the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh will not be available for the Munster SFC final on July 2 – and the hurling decider a week later may not be held there either.

Both Cork and Kerry won their semi-finals at the weekend to set up a final meeting, which had been scheduled to be held in the new stadium, however works will not be completed in time for this game to be the opener.

The Board said today: "There are still some commissioning works to be completed and these will be finished by July 7."

June 18 had been designated as the date for the handover of the premises to the Cork County Board.

The Munster hurling final is on July 9 and at the last Board meeting, secretary Frank Murphy had confirmed that, of the four possible final pairing at the time, only Cork v Limerick would not be held in the Páirc.

With Limerick having lost to Clare, the Munster Council had determined that Cork v Clare or Clare v Waterford would take place in Cork, but that will now not be the case.

It appears that an All-Ireland hurling quarter-final will instead provide the opening match.

Cork County chairman Ger Lane said: “Clearly we are disappointed but we want everything to be pristine before the stadium hosts its first major games.

"We want to be certain that all the expectations for this tremendous new facility will be fully met and we are satisfied that this will be the case by mid July.”

The stadium is the final stages of a €60m revamp.