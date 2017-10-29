Cork club wrap: Sharpshooter Horgan propels Dillon's to junior title

John Fintan Daly jnr and Matthew Dilworth produced brilliant attacking performances as Knocknagree bridged a 26-year gap, landing the Cork JAFC title, overcoming Erin’s Own in the final yesterday.

Fintan Daly jnr and Dilworth contributed 1-3 and 0-6 respectively as Knocknagree won 2-19 to 2-10.

Additionally, Anthony O’Connor hit 0-5 including three frees for Knocknagree while James Dennehy blasted a brilliant goal after receiving a clever assist from O’Connor.

Knocknagree were 1-11 to 0-4 in front at half-time.

Substitute James Taylor, however, excelled upon his introduction for their opponents. He netted after the restart, giving Erin’s Own hope.

Subsequently, former rugby international Tomás O’Leary raised a green flag for Erin’s Own.

However, they also missed a penalty when Alan Bowen’s shot was saved by Patrick Doyle.

Ultimately, though, Knocknagree produced the more accomplished display and deservedly earned an overdue success.

John Horgan’s unerring accuracy was a definitive element of Brian Dillon’s performance once more as the northsiders defeated Nemo Rangers to reach the Cork JAHC final.

Horgan has been producing continually exceptional displays for Dillon’s in recent seasons and again gave his side a platform to the decider via his wonderful sharpshooting.

Horgan scored 0-10 as Dillon’s won 0-26 to 2-14 against the Trabeg outfit, a personal tally which included seven frees and a sideline.

Nemo rallied late on to put gloss on the scoreline because, at one point, they trailed 0-25 to 0-12.

Yet, it was not all positive for Dillon’s as they lost Cillian Brosnan to a straight red card which will mean he will be suspended for the final next weekend against St Catherine’s.

Dillon’s hit a purple patch in the opening half which yielded 10 unanswered points, a period which essentially secured their place in the showpiece.

Alongside Horgan, Ross Murphy also tormented Nemo contributing 0-6 in open play.

Shane Horgan and Kevin O’Donovan found the net for Nemo in the closing stages but the damage was already done at that point.

Cork senior hurler Shane Kingston fired 1-6 for Douglas in the Cork Premier U21 FC semi-final against Kilmurry on Saturday.

Douglas produced a polished final quarter to pull clear and win 4-14 to 1-6 and they will now meet Cill na Martra in the final next Friday night.

Kingston was in rip-roaring form the southsiders though his efforts were complemented handsomely by the likes of Shane Donegan, scorer of 1-2, Mike Lynch and Sam Collins, who registered 1-1 apiece, also in open play.

Douglas led 1-7 to 1-3 at the interval however, their superiority became clearer and clearer as the second half developed and they will now fancy their chances of collecting the silverware.

Afterwards, manager Mick Evans said: “We have to be realistic, our team hasn’t played a game in this grade since April and although we were ring-rusty in the first-half, once we found our stride, the lads finished in style”.