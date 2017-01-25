Cork club to host ‘An Audience with Roy Keane’

Cobh Ramblers Football Club has announced it is hosting ‘An Audience with Roy Keane’ in March.

The Republic of Ireland assistant manager will appear alongside Seamus McDonagh at 8pm on Friday March 10 at the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs. The event will be moderated by Evening Echo Sports Editor John McHale.

Cobh Ramblers spokesperson Ian Ryan said “our club is delighted that our legendary former player is promoting a League of Ireland club, especially during the national team’s World Cup qualifying campaign.”

He continued, “Roy Keane jumping through the air celebrating during the European Championships last summer is as much a highlight of the tournament as Robbie Brady’s winner against Italy and the Irish fans cleaning the streets of France after their open air party.”

Tickets are priced at €25. The club will release details of the ticket vendors in the coming days.

Proceeds will go to Cobh Ramblers Football Club and the club will also be making a donation to Cobh Charity ‘Breaking the Silence’ in recognition of their continued good work in our community.