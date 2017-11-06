Cork City's Mark McNulty looking forward to ’special evening’ in Cork

Cork City will celebrate their League and Cup double on Leeside this evening.

The Premier Division champions capped off a remarkable season by lifting the FAI Cup at the Aviva Stadium yesterday, beating Dundalk on penalties.

HOMECOMING | The 2017 Double Winners will have a homecoming tomorrow night on Grand Parade. Entertainment begins at 6.30 pm #CCFC84 pic.twitter.com/DShp6JksoS — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) November 5, 2017

Kieran Sadlier slotted home the winner after Mark McNulty saved Michael Duffy’s spot kick.

The Goalkeeper was criticised last week after leading supporters in a controversial chant.

McNulty says he can’t wait for the homecoming on Grand Parade.

"I can’t wait to go back to Cork tonight now as double champions inside the city centre with all the boys with all the trophies in front of the Cork city fans.

"It is going to be a special evening.