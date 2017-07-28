Cork City's league dominance continues with 2-1 victory against Galway Utd

Cork City are now 18 points clear at the top SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, with a game in hand after beating Galway United 2-1 tonight.

Garry Buckley and Karl Sheppard scored as John Caulfield's side came from behind to win 2-1 at Turner's Cross.

Dinny Corcoran's 13th goal of the season gave Bohemians a 2-1 win at their rivals Shamrock Rovers in tonight's Dublin derby.

It ends a run of three successive victories for the Hoops in the fixture.

Ismahil Akinade had put Bohs ahead after 28-minutes before David McAllister headed an equaliser for Rovers.

Mark Timlin scored on his Finn Harps debut as they won 3-2 at Bray.

St Pat's are four-points clear of the relegation places after a 1-0 victory at Drogheda.

Chris Fagan got the winner at United Park. Drogs are now 14 games without a win.

Waterford have maintained their nine-point lead at the summit of the First Division with a 3-1 home win over Athlone.

Cabinteely beat their south Dublin rivals UCD 3-2 at Belfield, while Cobh Ramblers won 2-0 at Wexford.