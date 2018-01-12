Cork City win double at Soccer Writers' awards

Cork City manager John Caulfield has been named as Personality of the Year at SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Awards.

His goalkeeper at the club, Mark McNulty, scooped the SSE Airtricity/SWAI Goalkeeper of the Year accolade for 2017.

Caulfield, 53, enjoyed a stunning season at Turner's Cross, securing a league and FAI Cup double.

The Cork boss headed a six-man shortlist for the Personality award and the winner was announced at Dublin's Conrad Hotel tonight.

Mark McNulty (left) and John Caulfield with their awards tonight. Pic: Sportsfile

The other nominees were Dundalk boss Stephen Kenny, Bohemians manager Keith Long, Derry City gaffer Kenny Shiels, Cork midfielder Conor McCormack and ex-Cork striker Seán Maguire, who is now with Preston North End.

It is the first time Caulfield has won the prestigious award, but City’s McNulty picked up the Goalkeeper of the Year award for the second year running.

The 2014 and 2016 winner had an impressive season as Caulfield’s side completed the double.

McNulty, 37, set up victory for the Leesiders with his save in the FAI Cup final penalty shootout against Dundalk. City also conceded the fewest goals (23) in the Premier Division.

The Special Merit award winner went to legendary Shamrock Rovers wing-half Ronnie Nolan.

Nolan won four League of Ireland titles, seven FAI Cups (including one with Bohemians) and played in 13 finals in the 1950s and 60s.

He also turned down Manchester United under Matt Busby to stay in Ireland and earned 10 international caps.

The Republic of Ireland Under-16s and 18s teams that completed an historic double of European Championship victories in 1998 were also celebrated on the night.

Twenty years on from their famous exploits, the players led to glory by manager Brian Kerr and the late Noel O’Reilly reconvened in the capital for the first time in two decades.

