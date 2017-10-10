Cork City will play Dundalk in FAI Cup final ... again

Cork City will play Dundalk in the FAI Cup final for the third successive year.

Dundalk emerged victorious with a well-deserved 4-2 extra time win in a hugely entertaining semi-final replay at a windy Tallaght Stadium.

The game finished 2-2 after 90-minutes tonight as Michael O’Connor levelled for Rovers 5-minutes from normal time.

David McMillan and skipper Stephen O’Donnell scored for the Lilywhotes in extra time to secure a shot at Cork City in next month’s final at the Aviva.