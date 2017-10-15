Cork City v Derry City rescheduled due to #Ophelia

The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash between Cork City and Derry City will now take place on Tuesday, October 17.

The game was originally scheduled for Monday, October 16 in Turner's Cross, but due to severe weather conditions it will now take place the following night with the kick-off time still to be confirmed.

Cork City require a single point in order to win the Premier Division for the first time since 2005 while Derry City are coming off the back of a 3-0 victory over Finn Harps.

The announcement comes in the wake of multiple school and third-level institution closures.

The storm is expected to be the worst storm to hit Ireland in decades.