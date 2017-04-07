Cork City topple Derry in Turner's Cross clash

Cork City 3, Derry City 0

Cork City chalked up a record-equalling eighth successive league win as they toppled visitors Derry City in tonight’s big TV clash at Turner’s Cross before a 5,000 plus crowd, writes Noel Spillane.

City are now one game away from breaking their record achieved under Dave Barry’s stewardship in the 1998/99 season and they go to Bohemians next weekend to try and do the business.

After a close fought and evenly contested first 45 minutes, Cork scored the breakthrough goal on 35 minutes when Stephen Dooley carried the ball in off the touchline to the end-line and crossed low for Garry Buckley, coming in on the near post, to flick low past Ger Doherty.

Cork's Stephen Dooley and Lucas Schubert of Derry. Photo: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

City were unchanged for the third week in a row so Steven Beattie was on the bench again and both Greg Bolger and skipper Johnny Dunleavy didn’t even make the team sheet.

Derry made two changes from the side that lost 3-2 to Bray Wanderers with Harry Monaghan in for the injured Barry McNamee (hamstring) and Mikhail Kennedy started in attack for the injured Rory Patterson.

City were six points clear at the top at kick-off with Derry in third spot nine points adrift but they do have two games in hand at home to Limerick (April 25) and away to Galway United on May 8.

Cork might have hit the front after half an hour but Doherty produced the save of the game when he flicked away Kevin O’Connor’s left-footed free kick after Karl Sheppard had been upended by Ronan Curtis.

Cork made it 2-0 on 55 minutes with another vintage goal from Karl Sheppard who slotted home Gearoid Morrissey’s great chipped pass at the St Anne’s end and that effectively sealed the win for Caulfield’s charges.

They made it 3-0 in the 65th minute when that man Maguire netted after the ball broke to him in the box off Nicky Low for what was his eighth goal in eight consecutive matches.

McNulty denied Aaron McEneff a late goal with a flying save pushing his 35 yarder on to the bar two minutes from the end.

Cork's Sean Maguire celebrates scoring the third goal of the game. Photo: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Cork City: McNulty; Keohane, Bennett (capt), Delaney, O’Connor; McCormack, Morrissey; Sheppard, Buckley, Dooley; Maguire.

Subs: Beattie for Sheppard (76 mins), Ellis for Morrissey (81 mins), Griffin for Dooley (84 mins), Kavanagh, Nanetti, McCarthy & Smith (not used)

Derry City: Doherty; McDermott, Barry, Jarvis; Schubert, Monaghan, McEneff, Low, Curtis; Boyle, Kennedy.

Subs: Daniels & Timlin for Boyle & Schubert (both 61 mins), Todd, Doherty, Whiteside, Netzer & Grimes (not used)

Referee: Robert Harvey (Dublin)

Official attendance: 5,275.