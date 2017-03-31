Cork City stay six points clear with Munster derby win against Limerick

Limerick 0 Cork City 3



Cork City romped to a three-goal win over Munster rivals Limerick in this provincial derby at the Market’s Field tonight, writes Noel Spillane.

City led 2-0 inside 33 minutes with goals from top scorer Seanie Maguire, his seventh in seven games, and Garry Buckley with his first league goal of the season.

It remained 2-0 at the break and then in the opening minute of the second half Gearoid Morrissey drove home a left-footed scorcher low into the bottom corner of Brendan Clarke’s net.

Limerick did well in the opening passages of play, but City’s two goals took the sting out of the SuperBlues and quelled the 2,989 attendance.

Thw in saw the Leesiders maintain their 100% record and stay six points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity League.

Limerick (4-3-3) - Clarke; Kelly, Williams, Whitehead, Robson; Duggan (capt), Lynch, O’Conor; Ogbene, Tosi, Turner.

Subs. O’Flynn & D. O’Connor for Whitehead & Robson (half-time), Mulhall for Tosi (80 mins)

Kenny, Hery, Kainz & Hall (not used)

Cork City (4-2-3-1) - McNulty; Keohane, Bennett, Delaney, O’Connor; McCormack, Morrissey; Sheppard, Buckley, Dooley; Maguire.

Subs. Griffin for Keohane (67 mins), Ellis for Maguire (78 mins), Nanetti for Dooley (87 mins), Kavanagh, McCarthy, Byrne & Smith (not used)

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin)

Official attendance: 2,989

Elsewhere, David McMillan, Michael Duffy and Brian Gartland were on target as Dundalk beat Drogheda 3-1 in the Louth derby at Oriel Park.

Thomas Stewart celebrates with goal scorer Brian Gartland.

Conan Byrne scored twice as St Pat's beat Bohemians 4-0 in their Dublin derby at Dalymount.

Conan Byrne of St Patrick's Athletic celebrates scoring his side's third goal.

Bray Wanderers edged out Derry 3-2 while Shamrock Rovers also won 3-2 against Finn Harps.

Nicky Low and Rory Patterson react after their side conceded their first goal.]derryCityPlayersDejectedMAr17_large.jpg[/timgcap]

The match between Galway and Sligo was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Injury-time goals from Jason Lyons and Conor Barry rescued a three all draw for Athlone Town against Cabinteely while Shelbourne were 2-0 winners against Wexford.