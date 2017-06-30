Cork City star Kevin O’Connor set for Preston move

Cork City star Kevin O’Connor will join Preston North End at the end of July, the club has confirmed.

The defender will join club mate Seanie Maguire in signing for the English Championship side, after the two clubs agreed terms for the move.

O’Connor has made almost 70 league appearances for City since joining in April of 2015 and, like Maguire, will continue to be available for selection until he completes his move.

Commenting on the news, City boss John Caulfield said: “While we never want a player to move on during the season, it shows how far the club has come and it is a fantastic deal for Kevin which puts him at a higher level.

“It also increases his chances of coming into the reckoning for an international call-up as well.”

“Over last two and a half years, our supporters can see how Kevin has developed in the team and how he has progressed.

“While he has had other opportunities to move previously, he saw the bigger picture and waited for the right move. When and if players move on, we want it to be to a higher level, both financially and football-wise.”

“With Kevin going, it now opens the opportunity for other players in the squad to stake a claim and that is great in a competitive squad like ours.

“Kevin is typical of the kind of player that we love at this club; he is hard-working, dedicated and does everything every day to be the best he can.

“He has taken the opportunities in front of him to put himself in this position, and that is something we admire as a club.

“The opportunity is there at this club for all players to get into the first team and be the best they can be.”