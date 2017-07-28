Cork City sign Robbie Williams from Limerick, Sligo recruit Omar Haughton

Cork City have signed defender Robbie Williams from Limerick.

Williams made over 100 league appearances for Limerick since joining them in 2013.

Cork boss John Caulfield says Williams offers ’tremendous cover across the back four, given he can play at full back and in the centre of defence’.

Meanwhile, Sligo Rovers have announced the signing of winger Omar Haughton on a contract until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

Haughton joins the Bit o’ Red following two seasons with Port Vale and a recent short-term spell with Stafford Rangers.

The 20-year-old plays on the left side and becomes the third signing by manager Gerard Lyttle after the capture of Seamus Sharkey and Benny Igiehon.