Cork City secure their first League of Ireland title in 12 years

Back to Cork City FC Sport Home

Cork City have won the Airtricity League Premier League after a 0-0 draw at home to Derry City.

Cork City's Shane Griffin with Ronan Curtis of Derry City. Pic: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

More to follow…
KEYWORDS: soccer, cork city

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport