Cork City rout Shamrock Rovers after thrilling comeback

Cork City 4 Shamrock Rovers 1

League leaders Cork City came from behind for the second time in a week to fashion a thrilling 4-1 win over ten-man Shamrock Rovers at Turner’s Cross tonight, writes Noel Spillane.

Trevor Clarke gave Rovers a 16th minute lead with a wonder goal when he fired home left-footed on the end of a diagonal run across the box beating Mark McNulty with a rising drive.

City had several chances to draw level when Karl Sheppard had a header saved by Kevin Horgan, Seanie Maguire fired into the side netting and then Rovers’ skipper Ronan Finn took a Ryan Delaney effort off the line after 24 minutes’ play.

Ryan Delaney of Cork City scoring his side's third goal at Turners Cross. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Maguire had another great chance to equalise when Roberto Lopes slipped on the edge of the box but the league’s top scorer dragged his low shot just wide.

Stephen Dooley had a snap shot from Maguire’s pass well saved by Horgan nearing half-time before the equalising goal finally arrived in the 45th minute.

Greg Bolger’s flighted free kick was headed home by Ryan Delaney in the six-yard box for his third goal of the campaign.

City’s 66th minute lead goal was a thunderbolt from Gearoid Morrissey from Stephen Dooley’s lay-off before Ryan Delaney bagged a second hooking the ball home with nine minutes to go from Shane Griffin’s knock down in the box.

Cork added a fourth goal in added time when Johnny Dunleavy headed in Shane Griffin’s 91st-minute corner to complete the rout as the Rebel Army picked up three more precious points.

Meanwhile, reigning champions Dundalk won 2-0 at now basement side St Pat's while third-place Bray were held to a 2-2 draw by Sligo Rovers.

Bohemains won 2-1 at Galway, Finn Harps beat Limerick 3-2 while it was scoreless between Drogheda and Derry.

In the First Division, UCD's 2-0 victory away to Athlone has lifted the students to second, while Cabinteely consolidated fourth place with a 4-1 win at Shelbourne.

Cork City (4-2-3-1) - McNulty; Keohane, Dunleavy (capt), Delaney, O’Connor; Bolger, McCormack; Sheppard, Morrissey, Dooley; Maguire.

Subs. Campion for Bolger (60 mins), Griffin for O’Connor (70 mins), Kavanagh, Beattie, Ellis, Phillips & Smith (not used)

Shamrock Rovers (4-2-3-1) - Horgan; Madden, Lopes, Webster, Byrne; Finn, McAllister; Clarke, Burke, Miele; Shaw.

Subs. Connolly for Burke (50 mins), O’Connor for Shaw (82 mins), Meenan for Clarke (88 mins), Devine, Boyd, Bone & Chencinski (not used)

Referee: Jim McKell (Tipperary)

Official attendance: 5,135