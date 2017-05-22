Cork City remain unbeaten in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division, but they were made work to preserve that record tonight.

Second-half strikes from Achille Campion and Kevin O'Connor saw John Caulfield's side come from behind to win 2-1 at Sligo.

Finn Harps moved off the bottom of the table with a 3-1 win at home to St Pat's, while Shamrock Rovers returned to winning ways with a 2-0 defeat of Galway in Tallaght.

Dundalk can close the gap on Cork to a mere 13 points tomorrow night with a win at home to Derry City.

Bray will look to bounce back from Friday's defeat to Bohemians when they travel to the now-bottom side Drogheda, while Bohs themselves welcome Limerick to Dalymount.

All three games have 7.45 starts.