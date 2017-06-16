Cork City put four past Limerick in Munster derby

Cork City have made it 17 wins from 18 games in the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division to maintain their 18-point lead at the summit.

Preston-bound Seanie Maguire scored twice in their 4-1 victory over Limerick at Turner's Cross.

Dave McMillan and Ciaran Kilduff got two goals each as Dundalk thumped Drogheda six-nil in the Louth derby.

Third place Bray edged a thriller against Derry 3-2 at the Carlisle Grounds.

Bohemians won 3-1 at St Pat's while teenager Michael O'Connor was on target as Shamrock Rovers got a 1-0 victory at Finn Harps.

Veteran striker netted twice in Waterford's 3-0 home win against Cabinteely - a result that moves the Blues five points clear at the top of the First Division.

Shelbourne came from behind to beat UCD 2-1 while it was two-all between the bottom two Wexford and Athlone.