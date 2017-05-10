Cork City midfielder named Player of the Month for April

Cork City's Conor McCormack has been named Soccer Writers' Player of the Month for April.

The former Derry midfielder has impressed in various positions for City so far this season as they built up a 14 point lead at the top of the table.

McCormack has received particular praise for his performances in centre midfield and has appeared in all 12 of City's league games so far.

Cork City next line out away to Galway United on Friday night where McCormack and co. will be looking for a 13th straight win.