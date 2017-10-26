Cork City midfielder Conor McCormack signs new two-year contract

Cork City have not rested since claiming the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division trophy, ensuring the services of Conor McCormack for the next two seasons, writes Steve Neville.

The midfielder has been one City's stand out players this year and said he is glad to be staying on Leeside.

BREAKING | @ConorMc22 is the latest player to be #SignedFor2018, penning a new 2 year deal with the club: https://t.co/cK08sxoMYw #CCFC84 pic.twitter.com/NRle1o69dU — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) October 26, 2017

"I am delighted with the way the season has gone; we have wrapped up the league and we still have a cup final to look forward to," the Louth native told corkcityfc.ie.

"I couldn’t have hoped for a better first season, so am delighted to sign for another two years."

Manager John Caulfield also welcomed the announcement, telling the club's website that McCormack "is a natural leader, he has a massive presence on the training ground and in the dressing room.

"He has had a massive influence since he came in and there is much more of that to come."

McCormack signed from Derry at the start of the season having spent two years at the Brandywell.

Conor McCormack. Picture: Sportsfile

The news is a boost for City as it was announced earlier this week that Gearóid Morrissey has also signed a two-year deal.

Cork City will be presented with the Premier Division trophy at Turners Cross after tomorrow night's game with Bray.

