Cork City FC mourns death of club legend Noelle Feeney

The death has taken place of Cork City’s Noelle Feeney at Marymount hospital on Monday morning, writes Noel Spillane.

From Pearse Road in Ballyphehane, she was a figurehead of the Leeside club for decades since she first joined the Cork City Supporters Club in 1988, just four years after the club was founded.

She was the public face of Cork City FC for years, famous for carrying a bottle of holy water with her to give the players luck before big games, and was a director of the club for a time.

She travelled all over Europe with the team and got to places she would never have seen otherwise.

Among the foreign trips she was on were to Germany for the Bayern Munich game and also to Israel, Turkey, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Cyprus, Serbia and the Ukraine.

There are essential drivers in every team, every club. Noelle Feeney was one such in @CorkCityFC. RIP Noelle. — Tony Leen (@tonyleen) February 6, 2017

She was the first woman I saw actively involved in my football club. Integral to our history. RIP Noelle Feeney. — Niamh O'Mahony ⚽ (@Niamh_OMahony) February 6, 2017

Among the charities she was involved with locally were the Breast Cancer Unit at the South Infirmary, the Samarians and the Kidney Association of Ireland.

Very sad to hear the passing of a great #Cork character Noelle Feeney

A tireless worker for @CorkCityFC and @marymountcork Rest Peacefully pic.twitter.com/RiRmGqYWso — Des Cahill (@CllrDesCahil) February 6, 2017

Very sad to hear of death of Noelle Feeney, an absolute Cork City FC legend, super fan without rival, and a stalwart charitable fundraiser — Donnchadh ÓLaoghaire (@Donnchadhol) February 6, 2017

Cobh Ramblers FC would like to express our condolences to the family of Noelle Feeney following her recent passing. May she rest in peace — Cobh Ramblers FC (@CobhRamblersFC) February 6, 2017

She had been ill since before Christmas and only two weeks ago she was presented with a Southside & District Special Lifetime Achievement award for her life-long contribution to sport and to various charity fund-raising ventures she was involved with for over 30 years including Marymount itself.

The presentation was made by Sean O’Sullivan, Awards Co-Ordinator Southside & District Sports Awards and members of her family including her son John Feeney, Mary Casey, Ray Hennessy, Helen Heffernan, Jim & Linda Feeney, Stephen Feeney, Angela & Frank Feeney attended the function at Marymount.

This story first appeared in the Evening Echo.