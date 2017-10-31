Cork City FC appoint Paul Wycherley as new General Manager

Cork City FC have appointed Paul Wycherley as their new General Manager.

He will guide and support the Board as they move their focus to more strategic and long-term planning, while freeing them from the day to day operations of the club.

A graduate of UCC, Mr Wycherlel embarked upon a career in investment banking with Nomura International in London before going on to study a Masters in Sports Sciences at Brunel University.

Mr Wycherley went on to work in sport and football in a number of roles at Elmbridge Borough Council, Millwall FC, Queens Park Rangers FC, and AFC Wimbledon.

BREAKING | Cork City FC are pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Wycherley as General Manager: https://t.co/KmQoiBW08q #CCFC84 pic.twitter.com/dYnj5Fmxna — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) October 31, 2017

Speaking about his appointment, Mr Wycherley said, "I’m delighted to have accepted this opportunity to work at what is a fantastic football club.

"Growing up in Cork, going to school and university in the city, and going to Turner’s Cross, I understand the history of the club, and unrivalled support from the fans."

"This is the ideal role for me to come home to Cork, which excites me. Using my business skills and contacts, passion and experience in football, particularly in operations, gives me the belief that this is the right move.

"It’s an exciting time for Cork City on the pitch, and I can assure the fans that I will bring my professionalism and drive to greater progress off the pitch too," Mr Wycherley added.

Cork City's Turners Cross stadium

Pat Lyons, Chairman of FORAS and Cork City FC, said: “We believe this is a crucial appointment at a very exciting and critical time for all at FORAS and CCFC, as we continue to strive to be the best club in Ireland both on and off the field of play.

"We welcome Paul to our club and look forward to working with him in meeting the challenges and triumphs of the years ahead."