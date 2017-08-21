Cork City edge closer to title with narrow win over Finn Harps

Cork City have moved to within five points of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title tonight with a win in Donegal.

The Leesiders won their game against Finn Harps in Ballybofey by the slimmest of margins 1-0.

Garry Buckley turned home for the visitors with 20 minutes to go after Ryan Delaney's header rebounded off the post.

It was what the title chasers deserved after they dominated the game up until then, although it was hard luck on the in-form Ciaran Gallagher between the posts for the home side.

It was Steven Beatiie who launched the ball into the Donegal side's penalty area where it was met by the head of Ryan Delaney who could only manage to steer it onto the post.

However, the rebound just eluded Gallagher's fingertips giving Buckley the chance to strike home.

Harps survived two great headed chances from Jimmy Keohane and Gearoid Morrissey for Cork, and Gallagher had to tip the ball over the bar from Kieran Sadlier strike in the first half.

The home side could have taken the lead themselves in the opening period, but Sean Houston wasted both of his chances, while Mark Timlin could have put them ahead after the break.

Sadlier almost doubled Cork's lead and Buckley missed a golden opportunity to put the game beyond doubt with a glaring miss in front of the goal.

However, John Caulfield's men earned the win and left Harps in the relegation zone with their third defeat in a row.