Cork City captain Johnny Dunleavy will miss rest of the season due to knee injury

Cork City captain Johnny Dunleavy is expected to rest of the season with a knee injury.

The defender suffered the injury in Cork's win over Limerick last weekend and manager John Caulfield has confirmed the outlook is not good

Caufield said they are waiting for final confirmation about Dunleavy but believe the defender will be out of the game for some time.

"It looks like he'll be out for a while, it's a terrible blow to himself but that's the way it is," he said.

Speaking about other players, the manager said that Ryan Delaney is back in training but he is still unsure about Alan Bennett.

Cork City will play Derry City in McGinn Park on Friday night.