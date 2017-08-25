Cork City brush aside Athlone Town challenge with 7-0 win

Cork City 7, Athlone Town 0

The holders and league champions-elect Cork City brushed aside the token challenge of Athlone Town to reach the last eight of the Irish Daily Mail sponsored FAI Cup at Turner’s Cross tonight.

John Caulfield’s side were two goals up inside eleven minutes of the kick-off with Kieran Sadlier and Karl Sheppard among the goals.

Conor Ellis, Cork City, Sean McGrane and Stephen Walsh, Athlone Town. Picture: Jim Coughlan

City scored after 65 seconds when Sheppard’s cross was headed into the top corner of Igor Labuts’ net by Sadlier, and ten minutes later, it was 2-0 when Sheppard himself got on the score sheet.

Robbie Williams’ long ball out of defence reached Sheppard and he ghosted past Sean McGrane before shooting low past the Latvian keeper to the net at the St Anne’s end.

Midfielder Ryan Gaffey had a shot saved by Mark McNulty before City won their first of 14 corners after 22 minutes as they totally dominated their lowly first division opponents.

Robert Spelman picked up the game’s first yellow card for a late tackle on Garry Buckley before an over-worked Labuts denied Buckley a goal when he blocked his attempted volley after Sheppard headed the ball back to him.

City with an eye on the double made it 3-0 on the half hour when U21 call up Ryan Delaney linked with Shane Griffin to set up Connor Ellis to prod the ball home.

Stephen Walsh’s diving header kept out Sadlier on 34 minutes as re-election candidates Athlone were totally outplayed.

Garry Buckley’s far post tap-in from Sheppard’s pass made it 4-0 at the break.

Sadlier fired over on the restart before Achille Campion made it five heading in Griffin’s corner off the inside of the post on the hour.

Ellis hit his second of the night with 20 minutes to go and Campion scored again in added time in added time to complete the seven-goal rout.

CORK CITY: (4-2-3-1) McNulty; Beattie, Williams, Delaney, Griffin; McCormack (capt), Buckley; Sheppard, Keohane, Sadlier; Ellis.

Subs. Campion & McCarthy for Buckley & Delaney (both half-time), Phillips for Williams (67 mins), Morrissey, O’Sullivan & Smith (not used)

ATHLONE TOWN: (4-2-3-1) Labuts; McCartan, Folan, S. Walsh, McGrane; Sfrijan, Spelman; Layng, Gaffey, Nkololo; Curran (capt).

Subs. Silva for Spelman (half-time), Carmody for Gaffey (55 mins), P. Walsh for Curran (74 mins), Gleeson (not used)

Referee: Robert Hennessy (Clare)

Official attendance: 1,669.