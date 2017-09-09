Cork City book their place in FAI Cup semi-finals

Cork City have booked their place in the FAI Cup semi-final with a win over a gutsy Longford tonight.

Goals from Kieran Sadlier, Karl Sheppard and Jimmy Keohane secured victory for the Leesiders in a one sided game.

Cork know join Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Limerick city in the draw for the semis which takes place on Monday night’s Soccer Republic.

