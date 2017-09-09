Cork City book their place in FAI Cup semi-finals
Cork City have booked their place in the FAI Cup semi-final with a win over a gutsy Longford tonight.
Goals from Kieran Sadlier, Karl Sheppard and Jimmy Keohane secured victory for the Leesiders in a one sided game.
Cork know join Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Limerick city in the draw for the semis which takes place on Monday night’s Soccer Republic.
Well deserved win for Cork but Town can take some positives out of their second half performance.
