Cork City book their place in FAI Cup semi-finals

Cork City have booked their place in the FAI Cup semi-final with a win over a gutsy Longford tonight.

Goals from Kieran Sadlier, Karl Sheppard and Jimmy Keohane secured victory for the Leesiders in a one sided game.

Cork know join Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Limerick city in the draw for the semis which takes place on Monday night’s Soccer Republic.
KEYWORDS: Cork City FC, Longford Town, FAI cup

 

