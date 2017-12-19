Cork City begin title defence in Dublin as SSE Airtricity League fixtures announced

By Steve Neville

Champions Cork City will begin the defence of their title with a trip to Dublin in February.

City will take on St Patrick’s Atheltic at Richmond Park on February 16, the opening day of the new season.

Fans will also be treated to a local derby in the capital as Bohemians welcome Shamrock Rovers on the same night.

Last season’s runners-up Dundalk will begin their campaign by welcomeing Bray Wanderers.

Newly promoted Waterford will welcome Derry City to the Regional Sports Centre as they look to solidify their place at Ireland’s top table. Sligo Rovers begin their season by taking on Limerick.

2018 SSE Airtricity League Premier and First Division fixtures released: https://t.co/vqwDjnnhHb pic.twitter.com/HGKpthAIEk — SSEAirtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) December 19, 2017

In other fixture news the FAI Cup Final is scheduled to take place on November 4 while the First Division promotion/relegation play off is due to begin on November 5.

Find the full SSE Airticity League Premier and First Division fixtures below.