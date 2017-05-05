Cork City beat Finn Harps 5-0 making it 12 wins from 12 this season

Cork City have moved 15-points clear of defending champions Dundalk at the top of the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division.

Sean Maguire scored twice and Stephen Dooley, Gearoid Morrissey and Ryan Delaney were also on target as Cork thumped Finn Harps 5-0 to make it 12 wins from 12 this season.

Ronan Finn and David McAllister were on target in Shamrock Rovers 2-1 victory against Dundalk at Tallaght.

Second-place Bray drew one-all with St Pat's, Derry City beat Bohemians 2-0 and it was two-all between Drogheda and Galway.

Athlone Town put their off-field problems to one side to beat Cobh Ramblers 2-1.

Christophe Rodrigues scored twice for the Midlanders.

Ahead of the game the FAI announed they'd widened their investigation into Athlone for alleged match-fixing, with three games now being examined after confidential information was past to the governing body of Irish football today.

Waterford have leap-frogged Cobh to the summit with a 1-0 victory over Shelbourne while UCD beat Wexford 2-0.