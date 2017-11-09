Cork City announce Colm Horgan as third new signing this week

Cork City have announced their third new signing of the week.

The League and Cup double winners have brought Galway United defender Colm Horgan to Turners Cross on a two-year deal.

Colm Horgan in action with Galway United against Cork City. Photo Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Horgan has been with Galway United for the last four seasons. Speaking to CorkCityFC.ie he said, "I am absolutely delighted; I am coming down to join the champions of Ireland and I just want to get going. The season may have only just ended, but I am already looking forward to next year.

"The intensity and the work-rate of the team has impressed me, the way they play on the front foot. The players they have are players with unbelievable individual ability, but they also work really well as a unit.”

“We have to go for the league again. John wanted me to come down because I am hungry. I am coming down to Cork to win trophies; whatever competition we play in, I want to win. I also want to progress as far as we can in Europe.”

BREAKING | We are delighted to announce that Colm Horgan has #SignedFor2018! Read more from Colm & John Caulfield here: https://t.co/2TOI3nwrXb #CCFC84 pic.twitter.com/3DTLDK1YOF — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) November 9, 2017

According to the website, Cork City boss John Caulfield described their latest signing as being a "perfect fit".

"He is versatile, tenacious and he is a great crosser of the ball. He has a tremendous attitude; we had Daryl here before, he had a great attitude and Colm is the same. Again, he is another player we are bringing in that we feel is coming into his prime.”

He follows in the footsteps of Barry McNamee and Tobi Adebayo-Rowling, while Alan Bennett and Karl Sheppard have been secured on contract extensions.