Cork City and Shamrock Roves face long journeys if they progess in Europa League

Cork City and Shamrock Rovers have learned their potential opponents for the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

City will play Rabotnicki of Macedonia or Dinamo Minsk of Belarus - that's if they can overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit against AEK Larnaca.

Rovers meanwhile will take on Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstan or Albanian side Skenderbeu.

However they trail Mlada Boleslav 3-2 after last night's 2nd qualifying round first leg.

