Cork City add experienced keeper to their squad for 2018

League of Ireland champions Cork City have announced the signing of goalkeeper Peter Cherrie.

The 34-year-old adds plenty of experience to City’s squad having previously played for Bray Wanderers as well as winning a league medal with Dundalk in 2014.

Cherrie is one of a number of new faces on Leeside, with City having already signed the likes of Barry McNamee and Aaron Barry from Derry City as well as re-signing striker Graham Cummins, who won the First Division with the club in 2011.

Pic: Sportsfile

Cherrie told the club’s website the decision to sign was a no-brainer.

"I met John a couple of days ago and, to be honest, it was a no-brainer, coming to the champions. I’ve had to sacrifice a lot to come here but it is an opportunity I couldn’t afford to miss."

"For John just to ring me was an honour, I thought my time had been and gone, but I can’t wait to get started."

Speaking about Cork City’s current number 1, Mark McNulty, Cherrie said: "I know Mark from playing against him and, when Cork City won the league, I congratulated him in the tunnel and told him they deserved it.

"It should be good to train with him every day, there will be good competition and a bit of banter as well, I’m sure."

BREAKING | We are delighted to announce that Peter Cherrie has #SignedFor2018! Read more on CorkCityFC.ie: https://t.co/xDKoTIuN2u #CCFC84 pic.twitter.com/QB2hg1TlIQ — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) January 17, 2018

City boss John Caulfield was pleased to add Cherrie’s experience to his squad.

"We have been working very hard to add another goalkeeper to the squad and to get a guy like Peter is great. He has a lot of experience, he has won a league with Dundalk and he has been with Bray for the last couple of years," Caulfield told CorkCityFC.ie.

"While Mark has been outstanding for us, to get a top-quality keeper in who knows the league, means there is good competition for the number one position, so we are thrilled to have Peter on board."

"We have two top quality keepers here. Peter was excellent for Dundalk when he won the league with them and he is here to push Mark and try to take his position. We have competition all over the squad; we badly wanted competition in goal as well and now we have it."

City begin their title defence with a trip to St Patrick’s Athletic on February 16.

Meanwhile, Limerick have signed City's 20-year-old striker Conor Ellis on a two-year deal.

Ellis featured throughout City's league winning season in 2017 making 29 appearances and scoring five goals.

New first-team manager Tommy Barrett with new signing Connor Ellis at today's press conference. pic.twitter.com/wqTUgolC0X — Limerick FC (@LimerickFCie) January 17, 2018

It adds to a busy period for Limerick, with the club also announcing the signing of former West Ham midfielder Eoin Wearen from Bohemians.

The two players are the first signings for new Limerick manager Tommy Barrett who was announced as their boss on Sunday.