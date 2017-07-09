Cork beat St Pats to go 12 points clear at top

Cork City 1, St Pat’s Athletic 0

Seanie Maguire scored his 19th league goal of the season and his 24th in all competitions from the penalty spot to give Cork City a hard fought league win over ten man St Patrick’s Athletic at a sun drenched Turner’s Cross today, writes Noel Spillane.

Maguire scored after Billy Dennehy tripped Steven Beattie in the box in added time in the first half for the Preston-bound Maguire to claim his 54th goal overall for the club and his 37th league goal in 49 league games.

St Pat’s had midfield and new signing Owen Garvan red carded in the tunnel as the teams walked off at the break. The St Pat’s man was involved in an incident with City’s Beattie and was spotted by at the assistant referee.

It was a lively opening spell and City had a big let off after just 30 seconds when Mark McNulty’s poor throw out to Ryan Delaney was intercepted by Christy Fagan but the keeper rescued the situation with a big one-handed save.

Dooley and Graham Kelly both had shots saved before debutant Kieran Sadlier set up Seanie Maguire but his shot was saved by Conor O‘Malley.

Kelly had another effort blocked by Garry Buckley before City were denied a lead goal on 23 minutes by the woodwork.

O’Connor’s ball in behind the Pat’s defence found Karl Sheppard and his fine strike came back off the far post with O’Malley beaten.

Play was stopped for treatment to Dooley in the 36th minute and that allowed the players on both sides to take on water in the hot and sticky conditions.

City had three second half chances but Maguire’s chip came back off the post, Campion fired over and O’Connor’s free was well saved by O’Malley in the visitors’ goal as John Caulfield’s boys stretchered their incredible run to 25 games unbeaten.

Cork City players warm up on the pitch prior to their match against St Patrick's Athletic at Turners Cross in Cork. Photo by Doug Minihane/Sportsfile

Teams:

Cork City (4-2-3-1) - McNulty; Beattie, McCarthy, Delaney, O’Connor; McCormack (capt), Buckley; Sheppard, Sadlier, Dooley; Maguire.

Subs: Campion for Sheppard (55 mins), Griffin for Sadlier (72 mins), Bolger for Dooley (84 mins), Morrissey, Ellis, O’Mahony & Smith (not used)

St Pat’s Ath (4-2-3-1) - O’Malley; Barker, Balk, Desmond, Bermingham (capt); Brennan, Garvan; C. Byrne, Kelly, Lunney; Fagan.

Subs: Dennehy for Lunney (38 mins), J. O’Hanlon for Fagan (66 mins), K. Byrne for C, Byrne (80 mins), Feely, Markey, A. O’Hanlon & Jennings (not used)

Referee: Ben Connolly (Dublin)

Official attendance: 2,430