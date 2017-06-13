Cork-based cycling team Aqua Blue claim first stage win at major event
The Cork-based Aqua Blue team have recorded a first stage win of a major race.
Larry Warbasse claimed this afternoon's fourth stage of the Tour of Switzerland - one of the main proving grounds for the Tour de France.
Still in their first year, Aqua Blue will compete at the Vuelta a Espana later this summer.
What does it take to win a stage at the #TourDeSuisse - Larry will tell you. pic.twitter.com/QOm5jaAvzn— Aqua Blue Sport (@AquaBlueSport) June 13, 2017
