Cork-based cycling team Aqua Blue claim first stage win at major event

The Cork-based Aqua Blue team have recorded a first stage win of a major race.

Larry Warbasse claimed this afternoon's fourth stage of the Tour of Switzerland - one of the main proving grounds for the Tour de France.

Still in their first year, Aqua Blue will compete at the Vuelta a Espana later this summer.

